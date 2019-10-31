Raiders' Will Compton: Heading to Oakland
Compton signed a contract with the Raiders on Wednesday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Compton joined the Saints late in the preseason and suffered an ankle injury in the final exhibition game, leading to his release with an injury settlement. The 30-year-old appeared in 12 games with the Titans in 2018 and had 16 tackles (nine solo) and one forced fumble.
