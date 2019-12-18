Compton racked up nine tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Jaguars.

Compton had played no more than 20 defensive snaps in a single contest since joining the Raiders in Week 9, but he was dealt a full workload Sunday while leading the team in tackles along the way. Given his solid performance, Compton figures to start at middle linebacker once again in Week 16 against the Chargers.