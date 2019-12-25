Play

Compton racked up 12 tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Chargers.

Compton has tallied 21 total tackles in the Raiders' past two games, leading the team during this brief stretch with a Week 17 matchup against the Broncos on the horizon.

