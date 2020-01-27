Play

Compton recorded 41 tackles over nine games in 2019.

Compton started the year on the Saints injured reserve, but he was let go with an injury settlement before signing with the Raiders. The 30-year-old linebacker worked in a reserve role for the first five games, but he started over the final four contests and accrued 27 tackles in that stretch. Compton will be an unrestricted free agent in March.

