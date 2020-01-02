Play

Stanback signed a reserve/future contract with the Raiders on Thursday, Farhan Lalji of TSN.com reports.

Stanback is set to spend the offseason in Oakland after playing two seasons in the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes. He last spent time with the Packers during the 2017 offseason.

