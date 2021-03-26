Snead agreed to a one-year contract with the Raiders on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Snead is the second veteran wideout to join the Raiders in free agency, alongside fellow potential starter John Brown. While Brown operates best as a deep threat, Snead's skill set lends him to usage in the slot, as does his reliability as a blocker in the running game. After Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards failed to live up expectations as immediate starters in their rookie campaigns, the addition of two veteran wideouts could alleviate some pressure for them as sophomores.