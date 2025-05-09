Franklin signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Franklin played for three different schools throughout his six-year collegiate career, spending the first four seasons at UTSA before transferring to Ole Miss in 2023 and finishing his career at Illinois in 2024. The 6-foot-1 wideout's best season came at UTSA in 2022, catching 94 passes for 1,136 yards and 15 touchdowns across 14 games. With much of the Raiders' wide receiver corps still unproven, Franklin will likely compete for a depth spot on the active roster or practice squad during offseason activities.