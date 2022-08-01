White, who missed the first two days of training camp with an undisclosed injury, has returned to practice, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Tafur adds that the 2022 fourth-rounder has impressed since returning to the field, with running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu noting of White that "he's tough, has good contact balance, and you can see the growth in a new system." Now that he's back in the mix, the Georgia product will look to carve out a role in a Raiders backfield that's currently headed by returnees Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake. For now, White doesn't have a clear path to steady early-season volume, but that narrative could change down the road if he continues to impress this summer and/or either Jacobs or Drake miss time for any reason.