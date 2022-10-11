White lost seven yards on his only carry during Monday's 30-29 loss to the Chiefs.

White's only touch of the entire contest came on a seven-yard loss early in the second quarter, and he's now played three or less offensive snaps in all five games to start his rookie campaign. Starter Josh Jacobs retained his workhorse role out of the Raiders' backfield Monday, producing 193 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 26 touches. White heads into the team's bye week with just four carries for 19 yards this season.