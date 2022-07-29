Coach Josh McDaniels doesn't expect a lengthy absence for White, who is dealing with an undisclosed injury, Hondo S. Carpenter of Sports Illustrated reports.

"He's doing everything he can to get back out there as soon as possible," McDaniels said of White, "And the hope would be that it's not too much longer." Drafted in the fourth round out of Georgia in 2022, White will join a crowded Raiders backfield that also includes Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake and Brandon Bolden once the rookie's cleared to practice.