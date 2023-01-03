White (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's estimated injury report, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
White missed each of the team's last two games, but it appears he'll likely be able to play in the team's season finale Saturday against the Chiefs. It's been a relatively quiet season for the rookie, who has seen just 34 offensive snaps in 13 games, which has led to 16 carries on 66 yards. However, it's always possible he could see a heavier workload to close out the season.
More News
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Inactive Sunday•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Limited to begin Week 17 prep•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Inactive Saturday•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Status up in the air for Week 16•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Sits out practice with ankle injury•