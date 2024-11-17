White left Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to a quad injury.
With fellow RB Alexander Mattison having sustained an ankle injury Sunday, Ameer Abdullah is left to handle the Raiders' backfield duties versus Miami. Prior to his exit, White carried five times for nine yards.
