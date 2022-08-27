White rushed five times for 17 yards and a touchdown and wasn't targeted in the passing game during the Raiders' 23-6 preseason win over the Patriots on Friday night.

With Josh Jacobs among the Raiders' key players rested in the contest, the rookie drew the starting assignment and logged all his touches during the team's first two drives. White capped off the second of those possessions with a four-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, his second trip to the end zone in the last two exhibitions. White has performed impressively overall this summer, seemingly setting him up for the No. 2 running back role behind Jacobs beginning with a Week 1 road AFC West battle against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 11.