White rushed five times for eight yards and a touchdown and secured his only target for four yards in the Raiders' 15-13 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday night.

White drew the start with Josh Jacobs (coach's decision) sitting out, and he was able to close out the Raiders' first drive with a two-yard touchdown run. The rookie opened the preseason with a bang by gaining 75 total yards on 14 touches against the Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game, but he's subsequently rushed for 21 yards on 10 carries in the next two exhibitions. Nevertheless, the fact White was the first back in ahead of veteran Kenyan Drake, who gained a modest 16 yards from scrimmage on his six touches, means the former could be on track to secure the No. 2 running back job behind Jacobs.