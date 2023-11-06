White rushed for a loss of two yards on four carries in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Giants.

White played just five offensive snaps while starter Josh Jacobs racked up 98 yards and two touchdowns on 26 rushes, and the former had two of his four carries result in negative yardage. Fellow running back Ameer Abdullah also earned four touches, leaving White with few opportunities to produce ahead of a Week 10 matchup against the Jets.