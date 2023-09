White rushed four times for 22 yards in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Bills.

White's four carries didn't come until the Raiders' final drive of this blowout defeat, so although the box score shows he was more efficient than starter Josh Jacobs on the ground, Jacobs still caught five passes for 51 yards on six targets while playing 29 of a possible 40 offensive snaps. White remains the primary backup to Jacobs ahead of a Week 3 matchup against the Steelers.