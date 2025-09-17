White rushed twice for minus-2 yards and caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Monday's 20-9 loss to the Chargers.

White had a quiet day while continuing to operate as the Raiders' No. 2 running back behind rookie Ashton Jeanty. The veteran played just 21 of the Raiders 70 offensive snaps, giving him few opportunities to get much going in the contest. As long as Jeanty stays healthy, White appears to be nothing more than an insurance policy for fantasy managers invested in the rookie. White will have his next chance to get more involved when the Raiders visit the Commanders in Week 3.