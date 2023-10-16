White rushed twice for two yards in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Patriots. He also caught both of his targets for seven yards.
White's two receptions marked a career high, but he was still buried in the offensive game plan behind workhorse Josh Jacobs, who handled 27 touches for 93 total yards Sunday. Through the Raiders' first six games of the season, White has rushed just 10 times for 41 yards.
