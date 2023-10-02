White rushed three times for 15 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Chargers.

White was limited to just seven offensive snaps Sunday, but his Week 4 performance was highlighted by an 11-yard run to move the chains late in the third quarter. He's now earned only nine total touches through the Raiders' first four games, and starter Josh Jacobs figures to remain a bell cow out of the backfield against the Packers in Week 5.