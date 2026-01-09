White took 12 total carries for 32 yards and caught four of six targets for 24 yards over six games in 2025.

White was a healthy scratch more often than not in the final season of his rookie contract with the Raiders, appearing in just six of 17 games while falling well behind Ashton Jeanty and Raheem Mostert (knee) in the pecking order at running back. Jeanty is slated to remain in a workhorse role next season, so White may look to compete for a role elsewhere in free agency.