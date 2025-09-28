Raiders' Zamir White: Healthy scratch in Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears.
White is relatively surprising healthy scratch Sunday, considering he's filled a complementary role in each of the first three games of the season and posted 13 total touches over that span. However, the fourth-year pro will don street clothes for the interconference clash, leaving Dylan Laube and veteran Raheem Mostert as Ashton Jeanty's backups versus Chicago.