White rushed nine times for 42 yards and brought in his only target for three yards in the Raiders' 20-10 preseason loss to the Cardinals on Saturday night.

White co-led the Raiders in rush attempts with veteran Raheem Mostert, but it was the former that notably was in on the first possession alongside rookie first-round pick Ashton Jeanty. White had been having a very quiet preseason until Saturday night's productive showing, so it remains to be seen if the 2022 fourth-round pick will survive final roster cuts, and if so, whether he'll slot in ahead of Mostert on the depth chart behind Jeanty.