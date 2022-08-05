White rushed 11 times for 52 yards and brought in three of four targets for 23 yards during the Raiders' 27-11 preseason win over the Jaguars in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

The rookie fourth-round pick was notably the second running back in behind Josh Jacobs and paced the Las Vegas backfield on the night in carries and carries and rushing yards, flashing some of the efficiency that led to him averaging over 5.0 yards per carry in each of his three college seasons at Georgia. White's work as a receiver was equally encouraging, considering he finished his time with the Bulldogs having garnered just 17 receptions in 37 games. White is likely to see another solid dose of action when the Raiders face the Vikings in their next preseason contest on Sunday, Aug. 14.