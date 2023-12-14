White is in line to serve as the Raiders' starting running back Thursday against the Chargers with Josh Jacobs (quadricep) listed as questionable but on track to sit out the Week 15 game, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jacobs has played in all of the Raiders' 13 games to date and has been a three-down workhorse, clearing 70 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the first 12 contests until the quad issue forced him out late in this past Sunday's 3-0 win over the Vikings. After Jacobs was unable to move past the injury on a short week, the Raiders will now turn the backfield over to White and Ameer Abdullah, with Brandon Bolden lingering as a third option but more likely to see nearly all of his work on special teams. The 5-foot-9, 203-pound Abdullah is likely to have a role as the Raiders' top change-of-pace/passing-down option Thursday, but the more sturdily built White (six-foot, 215 pounds) is the favorite to lead the Raiders in carries and should see most of the snaps in goal-line/short-yardage situations. The 24-year-old doesn't have much of an NFL track record to fall back on -- he's averaged 3.4 yards and has yet to score a touchdown on 37 career carries -- but with Jacobs out of the mix, White could see enough volume to bring utility in fantasy lineups.