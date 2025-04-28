White is expected to compete for a depth role behind rookie sixth overall pick Ashton Jeanty, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Jeanty's expected to take on a workhorse role out of the gate, and free-agent signing Raheem Mostert is better suited to playing in pass catching situations than White, who has just 21 catches through three NFL seasons. White has presumably recovered from the quadriceps injury that sidelined him after Week 11 in 2024, but he's unlikely to meaningfully challenge Jeanty for early-down work considering White averaged just 2.8 yards per carry in 2024. Sincere McCormick (ankle), Dylan Laube and Chris Collier will also compete for roles in Vegas' backfield.