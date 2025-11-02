White (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

With Ashton Jeanty dominating the Raiders' backfield, and Raheem Mostert and Dylan Laube as the reserve backs, White is once again the odd man out on the depth chart. Coming off zero offensive snaps in Week 5, as well as absences in both Week 6 and Week 7, White seems to be destined to ride the inactive list barring injuries to the starting backs.