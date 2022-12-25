White (ankle) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Steelers.
White was listed as questionable for the contest after logging limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, and he'll sit this one out, which leaves Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden and Brittain Brown to handle complementary backfield duties Saturday behind Josh Jacobs. White will target a potential return to action in Week 17 against the 49ers.
