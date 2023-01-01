White (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
With White still sidelined Sunday, Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden and Brittain Brown are available to handle complementary backfield duties in Week 17 behind starter Josh Jacobs. White will thus target a potential return to action next weekend against the Chiefs.
