The Raiders selected White in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 122nd overall.

This is an interesting pick in light of the Raiders declining to pick up Josh Jacobs' fifth-year option Friday. White was a highly regarded recruit coming out of high school but two ACL tears -- one in high school and one as a freshman at Georgia -- kept him out until 2019. He was lightly used in 2019 before taking on more of a lead role in his final two seasons, when he combined for 304 carries, 1,635 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns. White is a physical, north-south runner at 6-foot and 214 pounds who is unlikely to have much of an impact as a pass catcher. Considering the injury history, White ran surprisingly well at the combine with a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash. He can challenge for early down work early in his Raiders career but is not a major threat to Jacobs' workload just yet.