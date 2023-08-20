White rushed 10 times for 40 yards and brought in his only target for nine yards in the Raiders' 34-17 preseason win over the Rams on Saturday night.

White got the first touch among the Raiders' running backs and ended up leading the team in carries and rushing yards. The 2022 fourth-round pick appears on track to open the season as the No. 1 running back given Josh Jacobs' ongoing absence due to a contract dispute, and after logging 23 carries over the first two preseason games, White may be rested in next Saturday night's road preseason finale against the Cowboys ahead of Week 1.