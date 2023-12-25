White is expected to serve as the leader of Las Vegas' backfield committee Monday in Kansas City with Josh Jacobs (quadricep/illness) in line to miss a second consecutive game, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Though Jacobs took a small step forward in his recovery from the quad injury that kept him out of last Thursday's 63-21 win over the Chargers by turning in one limited practice this week, he's also working his way back from an illness and ultimately didn't make enough progress for the Raiders to feel comfortable with clearing him to play. Las Vegas got by just fine without its No. 1 back in last week's trouncing of Los Angeles, as White stepped in to lead the rushing attack with 17 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown to go with three receptions for 16 yards on four targets. Reserves Ameer Abdullah (six carries, two catches) and Brandon Bolden (two carries) also saw some involvement, but look for White to continue to lead the way on the ground versus Kansas City, while Abdullah operates primarily as a change-of-pace/pass-catching complement.