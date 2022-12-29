White was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.
White logged two limited practice sessions last week but was ultimately ruled out for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh. His ability to start off this week with a limited session suggests that he could return to action New Year's Day versus San Francisco, though that's not a certainty given how last week played out. White's chances of playing Week 17 would be significantly boosted if he's able to participate fully in practice at some point over the next two days.
