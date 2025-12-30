White rushed once for two yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Giants.

White suited up for the first time since Week 5 with Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee) sidelined Sunday, but White ultimately handled just one offensive touch while rookie Ashton Jeanty took 16 carries for 60 yards to go along with a pair of receptions as well. Fellow running back Dylan Laube was restricted to a special teams role, so White could serve as the Raiders' RB2 again in Week 18 if Mostert remains out.