White (undisclosed) missed a third straight practice Tuesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
It's not the best start if he's going to take any work away from veteran starter Josh Jacobs, but the rookie fourth-round pick does still have six weeks to make an impression before the beginning of the regular season. The Raiders have White, Kenyan Drake, Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah and Brittain Brown as the backfield alternatives behind Jacobs, with White perhaps being the best fit for short-yardage work and/or early downs.