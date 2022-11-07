White lost a yard on his only carry during Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Jaguars.
White's lone carry came on his only offensive snap of the day, while starter Josh Jacobs finished the contest with 20 touches for 87 total yards. Ameer Abdullah continues to work behind Jacobs on passing downs, leaving very little opportunity for White to see the field.
More News
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Plays five offensive snaps Sunday•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Barely sees field in Week 5 loss•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Two carries in win•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: No offensive snaps in Week 3•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: One carry in loss•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Zero offensive snaps in debut•