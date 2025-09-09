White rushed three times for eight yards and returned one kickoff for 31 yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Patriots.

White assumed the RB2 role behind rookie Ashton Jeanty when the Raiders surprisingly made 33-year-old veteran Raheem Mostert a healthy inactive Sunday, but the depth chart shift resulted in just nine offensive snaps and three touches for White. Meanwhile, Jeanty handled 19 carries and caught a pair of passes in his NFL debut. White figures to remain Jeanty's primary backup when Las Vegas hosts the Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 2.