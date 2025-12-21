White (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.

White continues to be a healthy scratch for the Raiders this season, with the fourth-year running back not appearing in a regular-season game since Week 5 against the Colts. His next opportunity to play is Week 17 against the Giants on Sunday, Dec. 28, though he's unlikely to play in that game unless Ashton Jeanty, Raheem Mostert or Dylan Laube were to miss time.