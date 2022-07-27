White missed a third straight practice Tuesday for unspecified reasons, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
White's ongoing absence won't help his case from taking any work away from veteran starter Josh Jacobs, but the rookie fourth-round pick still has six weeks to make an impression before the beginning of the regular season. The Raiders have White, Kenyan Drake, Brandon Bolden, Ameer Abdullah and Brittain Brown as the backfield alternatives behind Jacobs, with White perhaps being the best fit for short-yardage work and/or early downs.