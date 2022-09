White took his only carry for two yards in Sunday's overtime loss to the Cardinals.

The Raiders built a commanding 20-point lead ahead of halftime and subsequently leaned on starter Josh Jacobs out of the backfield, as he finished the contest with 19 carries for 69 yards while White earned just one touch in six offensive snaps. Ameer Abdullah mixed in on passing downs with Brandon Bolden (hamstring) inactive, further limiting White's role.