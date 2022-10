White took his only carry for two yards in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Texans.

White logged a season-high five offensive snaps in the contest, but starter Josh Jacobs retained the bell cow role out of the Raiders' backfield with 20 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns. Expect Jacobs to continue handling a significant share of the work against the Saints in Week 8, while White struggles to gain relevance in most fantasy formats.