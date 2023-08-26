Josh Jacobs has agreed to a one-year deal with the Raiders worth up to $12 million, per Jeff Howe, Dianna Russini and Tashan Reed of Athletic, which sets the stage for White to work in complementary role in the team's backfield this coming season.

Jacobs had been sitting out training camp given that he hadn't signed his $10.1 million franchise tag, a context that led to White filling in as the team's lead back. With Jacobs is poised to rejoin the mix, White is slated to revert to a backup role, a context that gives the 2022 fourth-rounder value as an insurance policy in the event that Jacobs misses time this coming season. Jacobs should have enough time before Week 1 to ready himself for a standard workload, or close to it, but if the Raiders elect to ease in their top back at all, White could handle some extra touches out of the gate, while working in a Las Vegas backfield that also includes veteran change-of-pace options Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden.