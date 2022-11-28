White rushed for 28 yards on two carries in Sunday's 40-34 overtime win over the Seahawks.

White toted the rock twice despite appearing on just three of the Raiders' 77 offensive plays, and the rookie's rush attempts were successful with carries of 11 and 17 yards to set up a pair of first downs in the third quarter. Starter Josh Jacobs still owns the backfield, however, erupting for 303 total yards and two touchdowns on 39 touches. Expect White to remain behind Jacobs and Ameer Abdullah in the pecking order at running back when Las Vegas hosts the Chargers in Week 13.