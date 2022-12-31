White (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the 49ers, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.
White has been limited in each practice over the past two weeks due to an ankle injury, which caused him to miss his second game of the season during the loss to Pittsburgh on Christmas Eve. The rookie running back will be considered questionable to play for the second game in a row, so it will be worth monitoring his status on the final inactives list released 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 pm E.T. kickoff. If White remains out, then Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden and Brittain Brown will serve as the three available running backs behind starter Josh Jacobs.
