White started Sunday's preseason tilt against the Vikings -- with Josh Jacobs being a healthy scratch -- rushing five times for 13 yards and catching two of three targets for four yards.

White wasn't able to replicate his strong showing from the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 4 (75 total yards), but his status as the starter bodes well for his prospects of moving up the depth chart as a rookie. With starter Josh Jacobs (rest) looking healthy for the start of the regular season, White's best-case scenario might end up being a change-of-pace/third-down role where he gets to flash his big-play ability with a handful of touches each week. For fantasy purposes, there might not be enough volume for the fourth-round pick to be a standard-league option early on, but he is certainly a name to monitor, should he carve out a larger role. We should get a clearer picture of the backfield depth chart during the Raiders' third preseason game against Miami next Saturday.