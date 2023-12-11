White rushed twice for eight yards in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Vikings.

White logged only five offensive snaps despite starter Josh Jacobs exiting Sunday's contest in the fourth quarter with a knee injury, while fellow running back Ameer Abdullah gained 19 yards on three touches across 15 snaps. If Jacobs is unable to suit up Thursday against the Chargers due to the aforementioned knee issue, however, White could be next in line to handle early-down work out of the Raiders' backfield with Abdullah providing relief in passing situations.