White rushed 13 times for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's exhibition win over the 49ers.

White got the start for Las Vegas in the absence of Josh Jacobs, who has yet to report to the team over a contract dispute. The 23-year-old took advantage of the opportunity and punched in a touchdown on his sixth carry of the Raiders' opening drive. White's starting opportunity will hinge on how Jacobs' contract situation unfolds in the coming weeks. Should the 2022 fourth-round pick wind up the starter for Las Vegas come Week 1, his value would rocket up in fantasy.