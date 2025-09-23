White rushed five times for 19 yards and caught one of two targets for four yards in Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Commanders. He also returned one kickoff for 27 yards.

White logged 19 offensive snaps to Jeanty's 40 in the Raiders' Week 3 defeat, and the rookie out-carried White with 17 rushing attempts to five, though each running back averaged less than 4.0 yards per carry during a tough day on the ground. Once again, White figures to serve as Jeanty's primary backup Week 4 against the Bears, providing more contingent value than standalone.