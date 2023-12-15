White rushed 17 times for 69 yards and a touchdown and brought in three of four targets for 16 yards in the Raiders' 63-21 win over the Chargers on Thursday night.

With Josh Jacobs (quadriceps) sidelined, White took on the lead back role and put together a solid all-around night in the Raiders' offensive breakout. White got the avalanche of points started with a one-yard touchdown run to cap off Las Vegas' opening possession, his first career score. The 2022 fourth-round pick was the clear leader of the ground attack, outpacing veterans Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden by 13 and 15 carries, respectively. Jacobs will have plenty of time to get healthy before a Week 16 road matchup against the Chiefs on Christmas Day, but if he remains sidelined, White will likely helm the running game again.