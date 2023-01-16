White returned from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury to take his lone carry for four yards in the Raiders' Week 18 loss to the Chiefs, finishing his rookie campaign with just 17 rushes for 70 yards in 14 games.

White logged an average of less than three offensive snaps per game in his first season, as the 2022 fourth-rounder mostly stuck to the bench while workhorse Josh Jacobs dominated touches out of the Raiders' backfield en route to a career year. The latter is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, however, so the starting job could be available for White to earn if the team elects not to re-sign Jacobs.