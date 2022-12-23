White (ankle) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Steelers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

White opened Week 16 as a non-participant during practice due to an ankle injury, though it's unclear when or how this issue first arose. The rookie running back then logged back-to-back limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday, so he'll still have a chance to play against Pittsburgh despite this slightly short week to recover. White has yet to log more than three carries in a game this season, though his potential absence would likely vault Brandon Bolden into the Raiders' No. 3 running back role.

