White (ankle) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Steelers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
White opened Week 16 as a non-participant during practice due to an ankle injury, though it's unclear when or how this issue first arose. The rookie running back then logged back-to-back limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday, so he'll still have a chance to play against Pittsburgh despite this slightly short week to recover. White has yet to log more than three carries in a game this season, though his potential absence would likely vault Brandon Bolden into the Raiders' No. 3 running back role.
More News
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Sits out practice with ankle injury•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Rushes once in win•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Season-high three carries in loss•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Two carries Sunday•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Produces two first-down runs in win•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Back in the mix Sunday•